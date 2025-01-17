4th Eggfirst Chalo Rural conclave & awards to be held on January 22, 2025

The 4th edition of the Eggfirst Chalo Rural Conclave & Awards will be held on January 22, 2025, at the Westin, Goregaon, Mumbai, from 5 pm. The event will host over 450 professionals from 250 rural brands to discuss semi-urban and rural marketing and recognise excellence in the field.

This year's theme, ‘Charcha Grahak Ki, Baat Hai Bharat Ki’, highlights the importance of rural consumers in India’s growth. The conclave will feature two panel discussions on:

“Decoding Price Sensitivity in Rural Consumers: Will They Buy Products That Cost Relatively More?” – Examining rural India’s value definition and the impact of digital penetration on buying decisions. “The Ideal Media Approach for Tier 2/3 and Rural Brands with a Budget of Rs. 5 to 20 Crores” – Discussing strategies for optimising media spending and using regional influencers and vernacular advertising.

The event will feature a lineup of panellists, including Hemant Jain, president and head of digital business - Lokmat Media; Hemanth Vasudevan, VP and head of marketing - NinjaCart; Sandeep Balani, vice president - JioAds; Srinivasakumar Karavadi, president - Inera; Priya Kumar, executive VP - SBI General Insurance; Biswapriya Bhattacharjee, director - Kantar; Umakant Dash, director - IRMA; Sanjeev Mulchandani, executive VP and business head - TV9 Network; Komal Shah Bhukhanwala, director - SML; Shashi Sinha, CBO of media and advertising - Laqshya Media.The event will feature influencers like Madhura’s Recipe and Dehati Madam, who offer insights into India’s evolving consumer landscape in Tier 2/3 and beyond.

Along with the panel discussions, the event would also host an awards ceremony where several brands have nominations in over 30 categories which will be adjudicated by a jury.

Reflecting on the event’s impact, Ravikant Banka, the conclave’s curator and founder of Eggfirst, said, “Chalo Rural Conclave & Awards is not just an event; it’s a movement to spotlight semi-urban and rural India’s vast potential. This year’s edition is our most ambitious yet, designed to empower brands with actionable insights and innovative strategies for success. We are looking forward to hosting and bringing forward the brightest minds of the industry.”