5 days, 5 fresh shows, only on 1 channel; MTV Beats

Music can lift our spirit whenever we feel down or be a companion as we trudge along chores. MTV Beats has been bringing the best and latest in music for its viewers, in the most engaging and entertaining way. With lockdown 3.0 underway, MTV Beats, India’s 24*7 Hindi music channel brings for all music lovers a fresh content line up starting 14th May. The channel will offer 5 new shows, 5 days a week! These include new shows like MTV Beats Pyaar Karo Na, MTV Beats Lockdown House Party and MTV Beats Sessions From Home coupled with innovative ‘lockdown’ renditions of its existing popular properties Baba Ki Chowki and Dil Beats with Darshan Raval. Some of the young talents such as Darshan Raval, Dr. Sanket Bhosale, Akasa, and DJ Chetas will entertain our viewers ‘At home’.