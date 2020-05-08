5 days, 5 fresh shows, only on 1 channel; MTV Beats

Music can lift our spirit whenever we feel down or be a companion as we trudge along chores. MTV Beats has been bringing the best and latest in music for its viewers, in the most engaging and entertaining way. With lockdown 3.0 underway, MTV Beats, India’s 24*7 Hindi music channel brings for all music lovers a fresh content line up starting 14th May. The channel will offer 5 new shows, 5 days a week! These include new shows like MTV Beats Pyaar Karo Na, MTV Beats Lockdown House Party and MTV Beats Sessions From Home coupled with innovative ‘lockdown’ renditions of its existing popular properties Baba Ki Chowki and Dil Beats with Darshan Raval. Some of the young talents such as Darshan Raval, Dr. Sanket Bhosale, Akasa, and DJ Chetas will entertain our viewers ‘At home’.
Vikas Boni, Head - MTV Beats, business planning & content partnerships, Youth, Music & English Entertainment Viacom18 said: “As a one-stop destination for all things Bollywood, MTV Beats has always stayed ahead of the curve offering not only music but a fresh take on it with artists. The channel’s reach has jumped, and viewership has grown significantly during the lockdown. With limited new music videos being launched amidst the lockdown, the need for fresh content to supplement music is even higher. Our new programming line-up, therefore, caters to the consumer demand for fresh content and intends to push the growth trajectory further.”
First up is MTV Beats Sessions from Home that will let viewers rejoice with unplugged versions of some of their most favorite songs and sing along with their favorite artists like Jonita Gandhi, Lisa Mishra, Nikhita Gandhi, Shashwat Singh and many more. As they make viewers swoon to their most melodious tracks, each of them will also share anecdotes about the songs they choose. Also, catch the fun segment, MTV Beats Wants To Know, a zappy rapid-fire, full of amusing answers and candidness. Watch your favorite artists react like never before!
Baba is back but this time with a digital twist! MTV Beats Baba Ki Chowki- Lockdown Edition will have comedian Dr. Sanket Bhosale pump up the humor, not just with leading Bollywood stars but also fresh faces from the world of digital, all on a video call! In addition to funny news and quirky trends, the show will be filled with interesting segments like a question by a fan, fun games, Baba’s lockdown messages and don’t forget to catch the ‘Lockdown Step of the Week’ to drive your boredom away.
How about a virtual love dost to settle your lockdown love problems? Darshan Raval is here to the rescue. Post the astounding success of the last 2 seasons, the channel brings a unique rendition of Its most loved show, Dil Beats with Darshan Raval. Premiering every Wednesday, Dil Beats Lockdown Love will have musical heartthrob Darshan Raval present real-life Lockdown wali Love Stories and discuss challenges of keeping love afresh, amidst the current scenario. Viewers will also be asked to share their real-life love stories on social media and talk about their ‘lockdown’ relationships.
There’s more in store. Offering a unique opportunity to unlock your hearts inside locked up houses, the channel brings a refreshing take on love and dating with MTV Beats Pyaar Karo Na- a first of its kind digital dating show from home. Hosted by singer Akasa, the show, set to air every Sunday, will see a virtual date being set-up between two strangers via a video call followed by some interesting segments, love tasks, and a final proposal at the end. Contestants will also be picked from our social media audience to feature and find love on the show.
When you find love, how can a party be far away! MTV Beats gives you a chance to set the perfect mood at home. Tap to the tunes of DJ Chetas on MTV BEATS Lockdown House Party, chill out with some electrifying dance music and turn your regular Saturday evenings into an unforgettable one.
And most importantly, national sacrifice warrants national praise. Through a special property, MTV Beats Desh Ki Beat, the channel will dedicate a ticker on air to display messages of love and encouragement to all those risking their lives for our safety and comfort, sent to us by our audience on social media.
Catch up on this power-packed line-up, starting 14th May only on MTV Beats
(We got this information in a press release.)