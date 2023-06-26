"50 Years of Triumph: Puthiyathalaimurai host the momentous celebration of Gemini Flyover's Glorious Journey"

Since its inauguration on July 1st, 1973, Gemini Flyover has etched out a special place in the hearts of all who have traversed over its majestic arches. Transforming into a cherished symbol of the city, this architectural marvel has become one of the most sought-after attractions in the entire state of Tamil Nadu. A whopping average of 25,000 vehicles are known to traverse over and under the bridge every hour, weaving a tapestry of countless stories and unforgettable moments.