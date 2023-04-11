60 Districts 60 Reporters News18 Uttar Pradesh / Uttarakhand's Road Safety Campaign Culminated Successfully

News18 Uttar Pradesh / Uttarakhand, has successfully concluded its two-month-long road safety campaign, "Helmet Pehno Surakshit Chalo”
News18 Uttar Pradesh / Uttarakhand, has successfully concluded its two-month-long road safety campaign, "Helmet Pehno Surakshit Chalo”. The campaign aimed to spread awareness about the importance of wearing helmet while driving and follow road safety rules.
The culmination of the campaign has shown the immense impact it had, covering 60 districts in the period of 60 days campaign successfully managed to do a mindset change of people when it comes to follow traffic rules and wear helmet for their safety. The campaign received tremendous support and appreciation from the local government, police, and traffic departments. The final episode of the campaign saw the participation of DCP traffic Mr. Raees Akhtar, who commended News18 Uttar Pradesh/Uttarakhand for its initiative and spoke about the importance of wearing a helmet.
The campaign also had the participation of the "Helmet Man," Raghvendra Singh, who joined the live panel discussion from the studio.
The "Helmet Pehno Surakshit Chalo" campaign has been a massive success, creating awareness about the importance of helmet-wearing while driving, and promoting road safety. News18 Uttar Pradesh/Uttarakhand has always been at the forefront of raising awareness about issues in the favour of public interest, and this campaign is another feather in its cap.