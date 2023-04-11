60 Districts 60 Reporters News18 Uttar Pradesh / Uttarakhand's Road Safety Campaign Culminated Successfully

The culmination of the campaign has shown the immense impact it had, covering 60 districts in the period of 60 days campaign successfully managed to do a mindset change of people when it comes to follow traffic rules and wear helmet for their safety. The campaign received tremendous support and appreciation from the local government, police, and traffic departments. The final episode of the campaign saw the participation of DCP traffic Mr. Raees Akhtar, who commended News18 Uttar Pradesh/Uttarakhand for its initiative and spoke about the importance of wearing a helmet.