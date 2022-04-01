64th GRAMMY Awards® to exclusively stream on SonyLIV in India

The annual presentation ceremony has many categories to look forward to, however, this year’s most-nominated artist, with 11 nods is Jon Batiste (Stephen Colbert‘s Late Show bandleader) for ‘We Are’. He’s also been nominated in categories like Best R&B Album, plus Record of the Year and Best Music Video for his track “Freedom.” 2nd in the row is Doja Cat and H.E.R. with 8 nods followed by Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo each with seven nods. While we just can’t wait to know who all will take the GRAMMY home, names like Billie Eilish, Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo taking the centre stage with their captivating live performances.