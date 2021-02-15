8 years of News Nation Network

Abhay Ojha, president- sales & marketing told us “When we launched the channel, there were already well-established channels present in the market and some of them were giants too. But we did not relent or lost hope. We kept our basics right. Our channel’s ideology was to respect viewer’s intelligence and provide them with ‘news they can use.’ We followed the right path and were able to manage a formidable network with constant support from our advertisers and viewers. I would like to thank them on our network’s behalf.”