80% of moviegoers afraid to return to cinema halls post COVID: PINKVILLA Report

We are in the midst of a coronavirus outbreak and in lieu of flattening the curve and stopping the ascension of a global pandemic, we are all quarantined and practising social distancing. With the extension of the lockdown in India, we all have been home for almost a month which means that the people who are usually going out, to the malls, the club or used to watching movies at the cinema hall are making friends with the furniture in their house - Learning new ways of communicating, staying productive and working.