80 per cent women see themselves as superwomen who do endless amounts of thankless work at home: Femina Report

World of a Homemaker and impact of COVID-19

The pandemic of 2020 altered the lifestyle of all families across the country. Staying inside the home continuously for months, saw homemakers consider cooking and kitchen responsibilities as the most stressful tasks, especially without the help of other family members.

Consumption of content on OTT and social media apps have seen the highest increase. Homemakers in metros depend more on packaged items like immunity boosting powders, whereas these in non-metros prefer natural home remedies. While lockdown has impacted both physical and mental health, the impact is more pronounced on mental health. That said, the challenges have also helped in strengthening the bonds with spouses.