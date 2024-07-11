8th IIMCAA Awards 2024 open for entries, deadline is July 20

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication Alumni Association (IIMCAA) is excited to kick off the 8th IIMCAA Awards 2024. These awards recognise outstanding professional work conducted between January 1, 2023, and December 31, 2023. Among the 12 award categories, nine offer cash prizes along with trophies and certificates, while the remaining three provide trophies and certificates. The categories and associated prizes for this year’s awards are as follows: