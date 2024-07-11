8th IIMCAA Awards 2024 open for entries, deadline is July 20

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The Indian Institute of Mass Communication Alumni Association (IIMCAA) is excited to kick off the 8th IIMCAA Awards 2024. These awards recognise outstanding professional work conducted between January 1, 2023, and December 31, 2023. Among the 12 award categories, nine offer cash prizes along with trophies and certificates, while the remaining three provide trophies and certificates. The categories and associated prizes for this year’s awards are as follows:
Journalist of the Year: Prize Money - Rs 1,50,000, Trophy and Certificate
Agriculture Reporter of the Year: Prize Money - Rs 1,00,000, Trophy and Certificate
Reporter of the Year [Publishing]: Prize Money - Rs 50,000, Trophy and Certificate
Reporter of the Year [Broadcast]: Prize Money - Rs 50,000, Trophy and Certificate
Indian Language Reporter of the Year [Publishing]: Prize Money - Rs 50,000, Trophy and Certificate
Indian Language Reporter of the Year [Broadcast]: Prize Money - Rs 50,000, Trophy and Certificate
Producer of the Year [Broadcast]: Prize Money - Rs 50,000, Trophy and Certificate
PR Person of the Year: Prize Money - Rs 50,000, Trophy and Certificate
Ad Person of the Year: Prize Money - Rs 50,000, Trophy and Certificate
PR Agency of the Year: Trophy and Certificate
Ad Agency of the Year: Trophy and Certificate
Digital Agency of the Year: Trophy and Certificate
IIMCAA Awards convenor, Vineet Handa, announced three new non-journalism categories: PR Agency of the Year, Ad Agency of the Year, and Digital Agency of the Year, and said, “the IIMCAA Awards celebrate excellence in mass communication and are now open to all, including non-IIMCians. There are no submission charges.”
Simrat Gulati, president of IIMC Alumni Association, highlighted the success of IIMCAA Awards since its inception in 2017, and stated, “Professionals from across the country – from Kerala to Assam - have received these prestigious awards.”
IIMCAA Awards Coordinator, Puja Mishra, stressed on adhering to rules, guidelines, and the code of conduct during the application process, and added, “Applicants are urged to read rules and regulations carefully, and ignoring these may result in rejection during scrutiny.”