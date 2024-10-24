93.5 Red FM announces ‘Kutty’ edition of South Side Story in Mumbai

93.5 Red FM, a private radio and entertainment network, announced the ‘Kutty’ edition of South Side Story in Mumbai. This year’s South Indian festival will be held at NESCO Center, Goregaon, Mumbai, on December 14, 2024.The festival will feature performances by Vedan, Pal Dabba, Sooraj Santhosh, Yung Raja, Dopeadelicz, and Baby Jean, with Agam headlining the event.

Additionally, festival-goers will get to indulge in Sadhya (a traditional South Indian feast) and a variety of other South Indian delicacies, paired with a curated selection of drinks and cocktails

Commenting on the Kutty edition, Nisha Narayanan, COO and Director, of Red FM and Magic FM, said, “In a sea of larger-than-life concerts, this is our humble effort to bring South Side Story to Mumbai in a unique, bite-sized format. As a Kutty edition, it continues to be packed with several flavours of the South. The festival brings both cultural evangelism and Indie music space on one stage and we continue to support it in whichever way we can. For this edition, we are focused on bringing an eclectic mix of hip-hop/rap, folk fusion, and progressive rock. We are supremely excited to bring six debuts to this year’s edition, headlined by our South Side Story lucky charm - Agam the band. This festival is for those who seek out something special and niche. And as always, we look forward to hosting you all.”

