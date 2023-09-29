93.5 RED FM presents an addition to the Airwaves: Introducing RJ Prithvi on KA935!

Superhits 93.5 RED FM is proud to introduce the dynamic and multi-talented RJ Prithvi to the evening show KA935. With a career spanning over 18 years in the radio industry and a string of accolades to his name, RJ Prithvi is set to redefine radio entertainment in Namma Bengaluru.
Not just a voice on the airwaves, RJ Prithvi is a certified pilot, capable of soaring the skies on a power paraglider. His diverse background includes a stint as a Bigboss contestant and a remarkable tennis career, where he achieved a state ranking of six and a national ranking of 42.
RJ Prithvi, who is a local Bangalorean has an unparalleled knowledge of the city and an extraordinary ability to connect with the people of Bengaluru. Tune in to KA935 from 5-9 pm, Monday to Saturday, exclusively on Superhits 93.5 RED FM.
Prepare to be captivated, entertained, and inspired as RJ Prithvi takes on an extraordinary radio experience like no other. Superhits 93.5 RED FM continues to lead the way in bringing the best in entertainment in Bajaate Raho style.
(We got this information in a press release).