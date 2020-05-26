9Stacks – India’s leading Poker Platform introduced ‘Private Tables’

Sudhir Kamath, CEO & Co-Founder, 9Stacks says, “9Stacks is committed to provide creative solutions and leverage ongoing trends to cater to our audience in the best possible way. We realised that there are a lot of recreational players who want to connect with their friends and family over a game of poker but during the Lockdown which is the time for restrictions they were unable to do so. As it is, millions of people who had never played online before have now tried playing games on their mobiles during the lockdown. This gave us another opportunity to cater to our audience and we decided to introduce PRIVATE TABLES on our platform, both for cash game and tournament players. Basically, it is like hosting a poker party sitting at home, with complete authority to choose who all can be a part of that. More so the games can be kept completely hidden from the others if the players want to”.