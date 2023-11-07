A confluence of influential voices: India Today Telangana Roundtable 2023

The event scheduled for November 8 is expected to bring together notable figures from the political landscape
The India Today Telangana Roundtable 2023 scheduled for November 8, will host a distinguished array of luminaries drawn from the political landscape as notable voices from across parties join comprehensive discussions on various subjects of national and regional significance.
Organised by the India Today Group, a media conglomerate renowned for its trustworthiness, credibility, and excellence in journalism, this prestigious event promises to serve as a platform for an in-depth examination of the current political scenario in Telangana and the critical issues facing the state in the lead-up to the upcoming elections.
The event is expected to bring together notable figures from the political landscape, including Mallikarjun Kharge, President of the Indian National Congress; K.T. Rama Rao, the Working President of Bharat Rashtra Samithi and Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Industry & Commerce, ITE&C in the Telangana Government; Madhu Goud Yaskhi, Campaign Committee Chairman of Telangana Congress; and Etela Rajender, Member of Legislative Assembly, MLA, and Chairman of the Election Management Committee for BJP Telangana; Guvvala Balaraju, MLA, BRS.
Other distinguished guests scheduled to be in attendance include Manikrao Thakare, In-charge for Telangana in AICC; Prakash Javadekar, Election in-charge for Telangana BJP and a Member of Parliament and former Union Minister; K. Kavitha, a Member of the Legislative Council representing BRS; Syed Naseer Hussain, a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha representing Congress; G Kishan Reddy, the State President of Telangana BJP and Union Minister for Culture, Tourism & Development of Northeastern Region in the Government of India.
The lineup further includes Asaduddin Owaisi, the President of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen and Member of Parliament; K. R. Suresh Reddy, a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha representing BRS; Revanth Reddy, a Member of Parliament and the State President of Telangana Congress; Mohammad Azharuddin, Working President of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee; Y. S. Sharmila, Founder and President of YSR Telangana Party; Dasoju Sravan, War Room In-charge, BRS; Rohan Gupta, War Room In-charge, Congress; Zafar Islam, War Room In-Charge, BJP and G Naveen Babu (Nani), a well-known actor, among other notable figures.
(We got this information in a press release.)