A heartfelt initiative to bring the beloved Bappa home for devotees through Augmented Reality!

Pune's love for their favorite God knows no bounds, but thanks to the pandemic, devotees have been heartbroken! Pune's biggest Trust, the Dagdusheth Halwai Sarvajanik Ganpati Trust, has been committed to worship the Lord through its service to humanity.
Countless devotees flock to seek blessings every year and witness the grandeur of the Dagdusheth Halwai Sarvajanik Ganpati. As hearts pine to see the Lord, the Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Trust celebrated its 129th anniversary through this phenomenal initiative executed by Digital Art VReand Setu! Honourable Prime Minister, Mr. Narendra Modi has been delighted by this initiative and has appreciated it personally through a letter to the trust.
Bappa's breathtaking aura and presence was felt by more than 70,605 devotees across 60 countries in their very own homes through Augmented Reality. Across the world, this realistic AR experience could be enjoyed without the requirement of any App or Plugin.
The devotees were so pleased with the AR experience that more than 20,000 of them revisited and recorded their Aartis at home. Devotees fell in love with the simplicity of the experience which allowed them to witness their Bappa to their heart's content via simple steps on the Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Trust website. Even if this experience is best suited for iPhones which have a sense of depth, about 50% Android users too, could enjoy it seamlessly!
Important dignitaries like the former President Shri. Pratibha Patil, Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare, Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Council - MLA Dr. Neelam Gorhe, Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj, Former Army Officer DB Shekatkar, actor Prashant Damle and many more influential people were thrilled to use this technology to perform Bappa's Aarti and experience it through AR.
Devotees were overjoyed to delight their loved ones by performing a Virtual Aarti, taking videos and pictures that added to their treasure of memories with Bappa. As their hearts were filled with immense happiness and gratitude, the Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati visited homes and blessed the hearts of every devotee through this innovative experience that was a first of its kind!
In these times, the trust has appealed to Bappa’s Bhakts to use this innovative technique and seek blessings. This has definitely uplifted their spirits as the temple is closed as per the rules of the administration. Thanks to this initiative, the trust has made online ‘Darshan’ possible through the Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Trust's website, App, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter mediums. What better than to celebrate the Lord's presence at its safest best!
