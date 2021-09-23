A heartfelt initiative to bring the beloved Bappa home for devotees through Augmented Reality!

The devotees were so pleased with the AR experience that more than 20,000 of them revisited and recorded their Aartis at home. Devotees fell in love with the simplicity of the experience which allowed them to witness their Bappa to their heart's content via simple steps on the Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Trust website. Even if this experience is best suited for iPhones which have a sense of depth, about 50% Android users too, could enjoy it seamlessly!