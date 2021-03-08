‘A Perfect Planet’ – Sony BBC Earth's new series about Earth’s powerful forces

Ensuring that the audience doesn’t miss out on this spellbinding visual experience due to the pandemic, Sony BBC Earth hosted a first of its kind exclusive virtual premiere ahead of the Indian television premiere. Unlike most virtual showcases, the channel created an immersive virtual experience for the audience bringing alive the beauty and grandness of the series and offering a glimpse of all the 5 episodes, from the comfort of their homes. The screening was kept open for celebrities, media, select winners chosen out of a contest on social media and school students across the country. The virtual premiere is open for everyone to watch till 14th March at https://sonybbcearth-aperfectplanet.com/