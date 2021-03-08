‘A Perfect Planet’ – Sony BBC Earth's new series about Earth’s powerful forces

Shot over 4 years, across 31 countries and 6 continents, this five-part series narrated by Sir David Attenborough.
In Sir David Attenborough’s words –“This is the most important story of our time.”
‘A Perfect Planet’ explores how everything about our world is perfectly suited to our existence. For the first time, this series focuses on the powerful natural forces -volcanoes, sun, the weather and the ocean currents - all of which work together in an intricate balance to make Earth the only planet in the solar system that can support life. But how does this occur? Unfolding the varied aspects of our natural world and how they blend to create life, Sony BBC Earth premieres an unmissable series – A Perfect Planet on March 8, 2021.
Shot over 4 years, across 31 countries and 6 continents, this five-part series narrated by Sir David Attenborough, shows how animals of all shapes and sizes perfectly adapt to whatever the environment throws at them. While the first four episodes define the power of volcanoes, sunlight, weather, and oceans, the finale episode highlights the dramatic impact of the world’s newest force – humans, and what can be done to restore the equilibrium and protect life on our unique and precious planet.
Ensuring that the audience doesn’t miss out on this spellbinding visual experience due to the pandemic, Sony BBC Earth hosted a first of its kind exclusive virtual premiere ahead of the Indian television premiere. Unlike most virtual showcases, the channel created an immersive virtual experience for the audience bringing alive the beauty and grandness of the series and offering a glimpse of all the 5 episodes, from the comfort of their homes. The screening was kept open for celebrities, media, select winners chosen out of a contest on social media and school students across the country. The virtual premiere is open for everyone to watch till 14th March at https://sonybbcearth-aperfectplanet.com/
To amplify the core thought of making our planet a perfect one, the channel, in a unique innovation, tied up with Grow-Trees, a web-enabled, cost-effective platform to plant several trees on behalf of prominent celebrities from the industry and sendt out hampers with personalized certificates under their name. Celebrities like Tahira Kashyap, Sonali Bendre, Hina Khan, Mini Mathur, Nakuul Mehta, Pooja Gor, amongst others took to their Instagram advocating the thoughtful initiative and giving a shoutout to the series premiere.
Beyond the virtual premiere, the series is promoted strongly on social media through a month-long campaign. With the aim of making the series more appealing to digital first audiences, Sony BBC Earth is also creating co-branded promotional content with popular social media influencers, Abhishek Upmanyu and Jordindian. The idea is to drive a powerful message through a medium that’s grabs attention and creates intrigue among youth.
In its continued efforts of creating simple, yet striking communication that instantly grabs attention, the channel has also put out animated, 3D-effectsocial media posts that instantly stands out in a clutter and makes people pause and take notice. Lastly, continuing its trend of bringing international talent for LIVE sessions with Indian audiences, the channel is hosting an Insta LIVE with series producer - Huw Cordey, on the day of the premiere.
Tushar Shah, Executive Vice President & Business Head, English Channels at Sony Pictures Networks India
"A Perfect Planet is yet another milestone series from Sir David Attenborough that presents the story of Earth's power and fragility and drives a powerful message about how human actions are impacting the perfect balance of natural forces. Through this one-of-a-kind virtual premiere, our endeavor was to deliver a truly immersive viewing experience to audiences in an impactful manner. This has been yet another digital-first and innovative initiative that reinforces our brand promise."
