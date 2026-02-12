A study by The HOOOP Collective highlights validation claims by Indian brands

As Indian brands expand their global footprint, sustainability communication is entering a more demanding phase—one where ambition is expected to be backed by evidence. With scrutiny rising from regulators, investors and trade partners, the ability to substantiate ESG claims is fast becoming central to brand trust.

A new report by The HOOOP Collective, Green Is the New Lie, finds that nearly one in three sustainability claims made by Indian brands are published without independent validation. According to the study, 15% of claims have no formal verification process, while 20% depend entirely on internal assessments. The lack of reliable and sufficient data has emerged as the single biggest barrier to sustainability communication, ranking above budget constraints and client pressure.

The findings suggest that the issue is less about intent and more about systems. As global disclosure norms tighten and climate-linked frameworks gain ground, the gap between sustainability ambition and verifiable evidence can expose brands to regulatory and reputational risk.

Dr Shruti Sharma, Associate Professor at TERI School of Advanced Studies, said, “The biggest risk for Indian brands today is not greenwashing by intent, but greenwashing by design—where ambition outpaces evidence. In global value chains, sustainability without verifiable data is no longer an aspiration; it is exposure.”

Arvind Nair, founding partner at The HOOOP Collective, added, “This research aimed to identify what prevents sustainability from becoming a true business pillar. The pattern is similar to digital transformation—scale happens when communication, data and decision-making are aligned. Sustainability cannot grow in silos.”

In response to the findings, The HOOOP Collective has launched SENSE, a free, open-access diagnostic tool designed to help organisations evaluate sustainability claims before they enter the public domain. The tool enables brands to test claim credibility, identify gaps in data and documentation, and flag potential regulatory or reputational exposure.

Positioned as a first-level check, SENSE allows organisations to pause and substantiate sustainability communication before it goes live, helping reduce accidental greenwashing while strengthening internal governance.

The report also highlights the growing trend of “greenhushing”, where brands choose to under-communicate genuine sustainability progress to avoid scrutiny. While often seen as a risk-mitigation tactic, the report notes that under-communication can limit brand equity in markets where ESG credibility increasingly influences investor, consumer and trade relationships.

The report concludes that the next phase of sustainability communication will be shaped by stronger integration between sustainability, legal and marketing teams, wider use of independent validation frameworks, better access to real-time ESG data, and governance mechanisms that stress-test claims before they reach the public domain.