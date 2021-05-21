A23 to host India’s largest online rummy tournament ‘A23 RIO 2021’

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Deepak Gullapalli, Founder & CEO, Head Digital Works said, “We have been the pioneers in bringing India its first classical online rummy platform and continuing this endeavour, we at A23, are excited to announce A23 RIO 2021 - India’s largest online rummy tournament. The tournament will offer Indians a chance to hone their skills and win big while playing one of their favourite games online. As we strive to improve the online gaming experience with our platform, the tournament will give us a much needed boost to strengthen our consumer base amongst professionals, enthusiasts and casual gamers.”