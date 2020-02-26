Aaditya Thackeray, Mark Read, Andy Puddicombe to grace IAA Olive Crown Awards

Our Hon'ble Minister of Environment, Tourism and Protocol (Govt. of Maharashtra) Shri Aaditya Thackeray has consented to be the Guest of Honour and address the gathering. We couldn't have got a more relevant guest of honour. I am happy that apart from leaders of our marcom industry who will be present, and will present awards, we also have Mark Read Global CEO, WPP and Andy Puddicombe the legendary founder of Headspace who will be at the awards presentation ceremony".