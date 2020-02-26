Aaditya Thackeray, Mark Read, Andy Puddicombe to grace IAA Olive Crown Awards

The 10th. Anniversary of the International Advertising Association (IAA) Olive Crown Awards will be a star studded evening.
Says Punit Goenka President IAA India Chapter, "The Olive Crown Awards are very important because they are the only awards to celebrate creative excellence in communicating sustainability. And we have spared no effort to make the 10th. Anniversary of these prestigious awards is very special.
Our Hon'ble Minister of Environment, Tourism and Protocol (Govt. of Maharashtra) Shri Aaditya Thackeray has consented to be the Guest of Honour and address the gathering. We couldn't have got a more relevant guest of honour. I am happy that apart from leaders of our marcom industry who will be present, and will present awards, we also have Mark Read Global CEO, WPP and Andy Puddicombe the legendary founder of Headspace who will be at the awards presentation ceremony".
Adds Megha Tata, Chairperson Olive Crown Awards, this year the response has been very good. Both from Agencies as well as Corporates. Our wonderful jury consisting of K.V.Sridhar (Pops), Bobby Pawar, Raj Nair, Tista Sen and Carlton D'Silva had their jobs cut out for them. Their experience and expertise is reflected in the winners that have been selected.
The Olive Crown Awards have always been run as a cause, so there were no entry fees charged and the attendance to the awards function is also strictly by invitation."
The Olive Crown Awards will be presented on 3rd. March 2020 at the ITC Maratha Hotel, Sahar. Mumbai. For details about invitations please contact Soumen Santara : execseciaa@gmail.com / 022 22874566 ext 162
