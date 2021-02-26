Aaj Tak Connected TV emerges as a powerful digital advertising medium

We are always trying to engage with our customers with content that’s relevant to them. Throughout the pandemic we have been leading conversation encouraging our audience to maintain physical distancing, stay indoors or wear masks. As the lockdowns ended and movement increased during Diwali, our campaign. “Karo Rishton Ko Renovate” encouraged our followers to reinvest in their relationships.

Very very recently as the year ended, our “Bye-Bye 2020” campaign we reflected the sense of relief that the masses had of a really demanding year getting over and their hopes from 2021. Each campaign focused on the need of the hour and captured the feelings of the consumers around that time.