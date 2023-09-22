Aaj Tak introduces 'Anjana 2.0,' AI anchor modelled after a 'human' anchor

Aaj Tak, will soon have its second AI anchor, Anjana 2.0. This comes after the success of the channel's first AI Anchor, SANA. SANA has been praised for her news presentation and wide-ranging interviews with State heads, Business leaders, and Entertainment megastars. In under six months, Sana has already garnered numerous accolades, both on a national and international scale. These include interacting with PM Modi (first AI Anchor to interact with a head of state), Reading a French bulletin, anchoring a dedicated show on prime-time, and interacting with global business leaders like Brad Smith of Microsoft, celebrities like Shahrukh Khan and TV personality Seema Taparia.