Aaj Tak introduces 'Anjana 2.0,' AI anchor modelled after a 'human' anchor

With Anjana 2.0, Aaj Tak will have its second AI Anchor, who will be featured on the prime-time programming on a national television channel.
Aaj Tak, has launched first AI Anchor modeled on a 'living' anchor. The popular Hindi news anchor and news presenter, Anjana Om Kashyap, will now be joined by an AI Avatar, Anjana 2.0.
With general elections around the corner, Anjana and Anjana 2.0 will be seen in a formidable partnership both on-ground and on-screen. Anjana, the managing editor of 'Aaj Tak', has gained a country-wide popularity for her shows ‘Halla Bol’ and ‘Special Reports’. Introduced on prime time on Tuesday, the AI avatar has already started to create a buzz on social media with netizens pouring in their comments.
Aaj Tak, will soon have its second AI anchor, Anjana 2.0. This comes after the success of the channel's first AI Anchor, SANA. SANA has been praised for her news presentation and wide-ranging interviews with State heads, Business leaders, and Entertainment megastars. In under six months, Sana has already garnered numerous accolades, both on a national and international scale. These include interacting with PM Modi (first AI Anchor to interact with a head of state), Reading a French bulletin, anchoring a dedicated show on prime-time, and interacting with global business leaders like Brad Smith of Microsoft, celebrities like Shahrukh Khan and TV personality Seema Taparia.
