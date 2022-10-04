Aaj Tak kick starts the "Mera Swabhimaan" campaign

Sudhir Chaudhary’s show Black & White to telecast viewer’s stories highlighting the growing insensitivity reflected in some recent incidents.
Respect begets respect”; the basic principle of humanity, is sadly lost somewhere in our ever running, fast living urban society. The blatant disregard and disrespect of the most important pillar of our society, the blue collar, has been meted with merciless treatment in recent times.
‘’Aaj Tak ladega apke Swabhimaan ke liye’’ is a vow to correct the malaise in society. Sudhir Chaudhary’s two-way dialogue will educate the public to honour the self-esteem of members of the working class.
Mera Swabhimaan campaign launches today, 3rd Oct’22 with its first segment at 9 pm at Aaj Tak’s prime time show. The campaign’s interactive format invites viewer’s personal stories through self-shot videos of such incidents that happened with or around them. Viewers can share their stories via WhatsApp on this number: +91 86579 00895. The national news channel has also put up a dedicated microsite where viewers can submit their entries in video format- https://www.aajtak.in/mera-swabhimaan.
As a torchbearer, Mera Swabhimaan, Aaj Tak attempts to trigger a revolution by initiating discussion on the basic human code of conduct and strives to build a place of pride in the society.
As the channel takes a stand for your Swabhimaan, we at Aaj Tak, urge the public to come out in full support of this campaign and submit your stories for the country to see. Participate in the campaign actively to reinstate the lost respect of the strongest and most hardworking pillar of our society.
