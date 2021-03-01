Aaj Tak launches #AajTakSabseTez campaign with Classic Art Deco Styled Films

Campaign conceptualised and directed by Pradeep Sarkar is a satirical take on news channels and their eccentricities.
The nation’s undisputed No.1 news channel for 20 years, Aaj Tak marks the 20 year milestone in signature ‘Sabse Tez Style’. Bold and gripping, the new campaign #AajTakSabseTez is a satirical take on the current news environment in the country. With over two decades of unflinching viewer trust, Aaj Tak is a household name that has never shied away from calling a spade a spade. The campaign entertainingly highlights the same ethos reflecting on relaxed standards of reporting by some players in the age of fake news. The channel endorses its commitment to leadership that will not be swayed by such stunts, and will continue to carry the mantle of truth as it has done over the ‘Bemisaal Bees Saal’.
Conceptualised and directed by the widely acclaimed Writer-Director Pradeep Sarkar, the themes being covered by the 5 films are - spicing up news for gullible viewers, sensationalism, picking convenient truths, rumours and intrinsic bias or leaning. The setting is retro, adding to that, the classy subtle tongue in cheek humour of the films. The film - ‘Sach ka Band’ kick-starts this campaign as the first in series of some of the most comical tales in store for the news junkies!
Being the most watched and trusted News Channel in India, Aaj Tak and its brave journalists have brought a ringside view of every major happening to the audiences in the country. While many news outlets may have clear leanings, Aaj Tak has always taken the middle ground, without any bias. As the depth of echo chambers increases, the need for a shared platform where both sides can be heard is essential. A place where people can agree to disagree is the need of the hour. Aaj Tak is that listening room, that middle ground for the two sides to continue a meaningful dialogue.
What else is a society if not a vibrant conversation in progress? These films while depicting Aaj Tak’s relentless pursuit to always side with the truth, are equally sure to put a smile on your face!