Aaj Tak launches ‘Bahas Baazigar’ debate show with live voting

Aaj Tak has launched ‘Bahas Baazigar’, a new debate-format show hosted by Anjana Om Kashyap. The programme features two teams representing opposing political views. A live audience and viewers outside the studio can vote on the debate, alongside studio judges.

Each speaker in Aaj Tak’s “Bahas Baazigar” is given timed slots to present their arguments. A panel of judges evaluates the debate, while viewers can vote live through polls to decide the winning side.

Viewers can vote in Aaj Tak’s “Bahas Baazigar” by scanning on-screen QR codes via the Aaj Tak app, enabling real-time participation and transparent polling.

Aaj Tak has introduced ‘Bahas Baazigar’ to move beyond traditional debate formats and involve audiences directly in public discourse through live voting.

Aaj Tak will air ‘Bahas Baazigar’ every Saturday at 8 PM. Viewers can participate in the debate by casting live votes.

