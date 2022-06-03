Aaj Tak launches large spectrum of aptitude tests covering academics and recruitments

Top rank holders of each category will also feature on the digital platforms of India Today and Aaj Tak.
Aaj Tak India’s no 1 news channel has launched Aaj Tak Campus (ATC), a one-stop online guide for college admissions and competitive exams, offering creative solutions to students for career planning and skill building.
The ATC platform provides students with an opportunity to take an Aaj Tak Campus National Aptitude Test (ATCNAT). This unique online exam, which can be taken after registering on the https://www.aajtakcampus.in , will enable students to analyse their level of preparation for the entrance exams of their choice.
The catalogue of exam covers JEE, NEET, CLAT, IPMAT, CUET, SSC-CHSL, SSC-CGL, UPSC-CSE, Bank PO, Bank Clerk.
Participating students will be given an achievement certificate and a test outcome which will include a comprehensive analysis report, including subject-wise breakdown, percentile, and more.
Top rank holders of each category will also feature on the digital platforms of India Today and Aaj Tak.
(We got this information in a press release).