Aaj Tak Radio’s Flagship Hindi Podcast “Teen Taal” marks 100 Blockbuster Episodes

The witty show on current affairs is hosted by senior journalists Kamlesh Singh, Panini Anand and Kuldeep Misra.
Teen Taal, an original podcast on India Today Group’s official podcast platform Aaj Tak Radio, hits the 100-episode milestone on September 10.
The weekly podcast is hosted by senior journalists Kamlesh Kishore Singh, News Director, India Today Group Digital, Panini Anand, Executive Editor, Aaj Tak and Kuldeep Mishra, Associate Editor, India Today -- known for their monikers on the show, ‘Tau’, ‘Baba’ and ‘Sardar’.
Together, they tackle a new conversation every Saturday, ranging from political events, Indian society, viral stuff on social media, food, movies to much more over an hour-and-a-half episode.
Their signature blend of humour and wit has garnered them a devoted following, which communicates with them through numerous notes, long handwritten letters, and emails of admiration for the show.
It also receives a significant amount of traction on social media and has inspired listeners to create memes.
Listeners have loved Tau’s wit and unpopular opinions, Baba’s rich vocabulary and anecdotes from real India and Sardar’s intriguing way of hosting, shayari and jokes.
The 100 episodes of the show will be celebrated with a special event at the India Today Auditorium on September 10 called Teen Taal Sammelan.
Loyal listeners of the show will get an exclusive opportunity to interact, laugh and play along with their favourite hosts in person while getting a behind-the-scenes look into what makes the magic happen in the recording room.
This landmark is particularly significant for the India Today Group as it heralds the success of its flagship podcast platform and firmly establishes its presence as a leader in the voice, vernacular and video revolution of new digital media.
Since its inception, Aaj Tak Radio has produced 23 podcasts, including six daily, eight weekly and nine archived shows which can be listened to any time.
Aaj Tak Radio produces 58 episodes per week, totaling more than 15 hours of audio programming.
Kalli Purie, vice chairperson, India Today Group, said: “Aaj Tak Radio is yet another manifestation of our commitment to powerful storytelling that is accessible, engaging and authentic for audiences around India. We couldn’t be more proud of “Teen Taal’ for communicating with Indians with refreshing honesty, a witty tone and complete openness. The love we have received has been overwhelming.”
India Today group’s audio journey, which began with Aaj Tak Radio, has now entered its second phase, with the launch of ‘India Today Podcasts’ which brings listeners two brand new weekly shows on politics, current affairs and the state of the world in response to the growing need for both enrichment and entertainment.
Podcast enthusiasts around India can access “Teen Taal” and other offerings by Aaj Tak Radio on Aaj Tak’s app and various audio platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, JioSaavn and Wynk.
(We got this information in a press release).