Aaj Tak to host sixth edition of 'Sahitya Aaj Tak' in Delhi

Aaj Tak will host the sixth edition of ‘Sahitya Aaj Tak’ from November 22 to 24 at Delhi’s Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, celebrating literary achievements. On November 23, President Droupadi Murmu will present the ‘Aaj Tak Sahitya Jagriti Samman’ to recognize notable and emerging literary talents.

This year’s celebration will feature the ‘Aaj Tak Sahitya Jagriti Lifetime Achievement Award’ being presented to Gulzar, a renowned poet, lyricist, and filmmaker. His work includes notable contributions to literature and cinema, such as the films ‘Aandhi,’ ‘Mausam,’ and ‘Maachis.’

The ‘Aaj Tak Sahitya Jagriti Samman’ will recognise outstanding contributions in seven categories: Best Work (Male Author), Best Work (Female Author), Popular Author Award, Indian Language Literature Award, and Emerging Talent Awards. Winners, chosen by a jury, will receive cash prizes ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,00,000, along with plaques and citations.

"The "Sahitya Jagriti Samman" award reaffirms our group's deep commitment to Indian literature. Through the "Sahitya Jagriti Samman," we have been honouring the writers and their contributions who have enriched society and culture with their works. We express our gratitude to the Honourable President, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, who will be present on this special occasion to present the 'Sahitya Jagriti Samman.' Her support makes this award ceremony even more prestigious", said, Kalli Purie, vice-chairperson and executive editor-in-chief, India Today Group.

