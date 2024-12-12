Aaj Tak’s annual event to feature leaders from key sectors

Aaj Tak will host its annual event, Agenda Aaj Tak, on December 13-14, 2024. The event will bring together leaders from politics, defense, sports, and entertainment to discuss national issues. They will offer valuable insights into India’s strategic direction for the year ahead. The forum will provide an opportunity for direct engagement with key decision-makers.

The two-day event will include figures, policymakers, and experts engaging in discussions on a wide range of topics, from politics and policy to sports and society.

The list of speakers includes political figures such as Amit Shah, union minister of Home Affairs; Jagat Prakash Nadda, president, BJP and union minister of Health; Nitin Gadkari, union minister of Road Transport and Highways; Ram Nath Kovind, former president of India; Hamid Karzai, former president of Afghanistan; Shivraj Singh Chouhan, union minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; Dharmendra Pradhan, union minister of Education; Chirag Paswan, union minister of Food Processing Industries; Kangana Ranaut, actress and Lok Sabha MP, BJP; Navjot Singh Sidhu, former cricketer and Ex-MP; Kartik Aaryan, actor; Taapsee Pannu, actress; Shraddha Kapoor, actress; Varun Dhawan, actor; Akhilesh Yadav, president, Samajwadi Party and former CM of Uttar Pradesh; Arvind Kejriwal, former CM of Delhi; Tejashwi Yadav, former Deputy CM of Bihar; Mohan Yadav, CM of Madhya Pradesh; Nayab Singh Saini, CM of Haryana; Asaduddin Owaisi, Lok Sabha MP and president - AIMIM; Sudhanshu Trivedi, Rajya Sabha MP - BJP; Vikrant Massey, actor; Maulana Mahmood Madani, president - Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind; Naresh Trehan, chairman - Medanta Hospital; S K Sarin, director - ILBS; and Bansuri Swaraj, Lok Sabha MP - BJP, among others.

