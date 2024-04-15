Aaj Tak's helicopter powered journey ‘Rajtilak’ set to revolutionise general elections coverage

This program marks a departure from the standard practice of relying solely on the analysis of psephologists and pre-collected data. Instead, Aaj Tak is committed to presenting the raw, unfiltered opinions and perspectives of citizens, ensuring that every voice is heard and every opinion counts. The show will start its high flying journey on April 14, 2024 from the state of Uttrakhand and visit Tehri, Rishikesh and Dehradun. In the first week of its journey, ‘Rajtilak’ will also cover Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Agra, Mathura, Jaipur, Ajmer, Sawai-Madhopur, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Udaipur, Sabarkantha, Anand, Ahmedabad, Surat, Nashik, Palghar and Mumbai. The special show will telecast daily at 8pm on Aaj Tak.