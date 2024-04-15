Aaj Tak's helicopter powered journey ‘Rajtilak’ set to revolutionise general elections coverage

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The special show will be hosted by Anjana Om Kashyap.
Aaj Tak, India's Hindi news channel, renowned for its approach to news broadcasting, is set to venture beyond Conventional Coverage to showcase True Democracy in Action with Anjana Om Kashyap on the special show ‘Rajtilak’.
Departing from the confines of newsroom driven traditional coverage and the noisy matches on political punditry, Aaj Tak breaks free with the launch of ‘Rajtilak’.
Aaj Tak’s anchor Anjana Om Kashyap embarks on a journey across 100 cities in India, reaching out to every nook and corner in a Helicopter.
By venturing into the remotest parts of the country, the program seeks to underscore the significance of every vote and the power of grassroots democracy. Highlighting Democracy in Action; 'Rajtilak' Unveils the Diverse dreams and aspirations of the Indian Electorate.
This program marks a departure from the standard practice of relying solely on the analysis of psephologists and pre-collected data. Instead, Aaj Tak is committed to presenting the raw, unfiltered opinions and perspectives of citizens, ensuring that every voice is heard and every opinion counts. The show will start its high flying journey on April 14, 2024 from the state of Uttrakhand and visit Tehri, Rishikesh and Dehradun. In the first week of its journey, ‘Rajtilak’ will also cover Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Agra, Mathura, Jaipur, Ajmer, Sawai-Madhopur, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Udaipur, Sabarkantha, Anand, Ahmedabad, Surat, Nashik, Palghar and Mumbai. The special show will telecast daily at 8pm on Aaj Tak.
Speaking on this occasion, Rahul Shaw (CEO - TV & Radio, TVTN) said, 'Rajtilak' prioritises Raw, Unfiltered Opinions and Perspectives of Citizens. As the most trusted news brand of the country, the citizens expect no less from AajTak. AajTak’s Helicopter shot in the final match of Indian Politics revolutionize the coverage, guaranteeing unprecedented reach and engagement with democracy in LIVE action.”
Sandeep Seksaria, MD, LTK Industries also added, “LTK Group is proud & pleased to be associated with TV Today Network, India Today Group for this unique initiative Aaj Tak ka Helicopter Shot- ‘Rajtilak’.The communication objective of our brand Macho Hint & the Aaj Tak initiative matches perfectly well to be at the centre of the nation’s socio-political conversation. The idea of reaching out to the people across the nation aerially and bring to them the pulse of the nation is quite remarkable and Macho Hint is thrilled to be an honoured partner in this initiative.”
Shashi Sinha, CEO of IPG Mediabrands India, stated, "We are delighted to partner with Macho Hint of LTK Industries and Aaj Tak in this unique and innovative program, Rajtilak Helicopter Shot."
This helicopter-based elections coverage is poised to be one of the most ambitious and innovative initiative ever undertaken by a news channel in India.
