Aaj Tak’s highly lauded campaign releases new film ‘Zara Jhukke’ featuring Chitra Tripathi

Conceptualised and directed by the widely acclaimed Writer-Director Pradeep Sarkar, #AajTakSabseTez campaign is a satirical take on the current news environment in the country and entertainingly highlights the relaxed standards of reporting by some players in the age of fake news. The first film ‘Sach Ka Band’ brought to light the exaggeration of events while presenting the news; the second film ‘Achaar Gully’ highlighted the importance of credibility over sensationalism; the third film ‘Afwaah’ showed the rampant practice of rumour mongering in news and the fourth film ‘Khabaristan’ took a dig at resorting to convenient truths. The campaign is already talk of the town as many celebrities including Sania Mirza, Ashutosh Rana, Jwala Gutta, Mika, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina and many more have been tweeting about it.