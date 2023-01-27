AajTak becomes the first news YouTube channel in the world to cross 50 million subscribers

YouTube has been at the forefront of India's mobile revolution, by powering the content and creator ecosystem and by propelling the massive upsurge of video streaming in the world's largest democracy. AajTak has also fast evolved its offering to meet new consumer needs, with the introduction of Shorts, and other constantly emerging insights on LIVE Streams. The channel now has a universe of committed audiences across TV, web, app and social platforms through compelling storytelling that’s tailored to individual platforms.

This milestone is testimony to Aaj Tak’s sharpened channel strategy that has contributed to increased subscriptions and enabled engagement with wider audiences.