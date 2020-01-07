AajTak, India’s No.1 News Channel to Launch ‘Samvidhaan’

The docuseries will recreate the strenuous and pain-staking 3-year efforts by our freedom fighters in creating the framework and laying the solid foundation of Republic of India. The series will also feature how Preamble came in our Constitution and how the fundamental rights and duties were framed. The series will further elucidate some critical challenges such as Languages, Reservation, Minorities issues, Cow Protection, Special Status to Jammu & Kashmir and Centre-States relationship. It will also focus on some important amendments in the Constitution.