AajTak launches AI-generated campaign on International Yoga Day

AajTak has unveiled its first AI generated Campaign marking the occasion of International Yoga day on 21st June 2023.
The first Indian AI-generated campaign has featured and imagined how world leaders would look like while practicing Yoga. The campaign has featured American President Joe Biden, Australian PM Anthony Albanese, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian PM Modi.
In an era where AI is the buzzword at Cannes, AajTak's commitment to stay ahead sets another precedent by launching the first AI generated media campaign on the eve of International day of Yoga.