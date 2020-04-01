Aajtak.in is the No. 1 Hindi News Destination across Desktop, Mobile, APP, Video & Social

Mobile

Whether it is mWeb or Mobile App, Aajtak.in has engaged users through both publishing platforms. With over 53 Million Unique Visitors, It holds the No.1 position on mWeb. While content consumption and engagement is growing in India for mobile app, with over 500 million minutes spent & 4.41 million unique visitors, Aaj Tak mobile app continues to be the No. 1 Hindi news destination. Mobile is the preferred medium for most of the daily news consumers, as they get their news on-the-go, whether its short snippets of topical information or long-format content or even video. (Comscore Mobile Metrix, Custom list of Hindi News Publishers, Mobile Web & App, FEB’20, India).