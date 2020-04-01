Aajtak.in is the No. 1 Hindi News Destination across Desktop, Mobile, APP, Video & Social

Desktop
Aajtak.in continues to hold the top spot in the Desktop segment. With 2.80 Million Unique Visitors on Desktop, it has become the go-to news source across the country, providing the most relevant and topical news with well-researched opinions and polls. (Comscore, MMX, Custom List of Hindi News Publishers, Unique Visitors, FEB’20, India)
Mobile
Whether it is mWeb or Mobile App, Aajtak.in has engaged users through both publishing platforms. With over 53 Million Unique Visitors, It holds the No.1 position on mWeb. While content consumption and engagement is growing in India for mobile app, with over 500 million minutes spent & 4.41 million unique visitors, Aaj Tak mobile app continues to be the No. 1 Hindi news destination. Mobile is the preferred medium for most of the daily news consumers, as they get their news on-the-go, whether its short snippets of topical information or long-format content or even video. (Comscore Mobile Metrix, Custom list of Hindi News Publishers, Mobile Web & App, FEB’20, India).
Video
With over 1.5 Billion Video Views in a month, Aaj Tak holds the title of No. 1 Hindi News Video Publisher across publishing platforms.
Social Media
With 23 Million Social Media Post Interactions and a collective social fan base of 65 million, Aaj Tak has become the voice of the people on social media as well and is the No.1 Hindi news brand on Social Media (Source: Crowdtangle, Post Interactions, Facebook & Instagram, FEB’20).
