Aashirvaad collaborates with Hunar and Flipkart to support the homemakers of India

To participate, homemakers can register themselves by purchasing Aashirvaad Atta’s promotional pack and scanning the QR code or giving a missed call on the number mentioned on the pack. The completion of registration will lead the users to the Aashirvaad WhatsApp bot, designed to offer personalised assistance to consumers and help them opt for a course of their choice from the array of Hunar online courses. There are over 20 courses available on Hunar that homemakers can choose from, including international cuisines, embroidery, entrepreneurship, baking, chocolate making, fashion designing, to name a few. Hunar has been engaged to facilitate consumers with end-to-end support in their online courses, including faculty sessions, live sessions, assignment submissions, and certification. To partner and help consumers during their course, Aashirvaad and Hunar will extend 24*7 support through a WhatsApp bot, ensuring that consumers’ queries get addressed in time. In order to receive the certification, each customer will be required to clear a final exam at the end of their digital course.