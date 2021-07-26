‘Abhimaan Punyacha’: Celebrating Pune’s Covid warriors

So, what is the Pune Model? It’s the one that is built on 4 key pillars - the governing departments, corporates, NGOs and citizens, who have worked individually and collectively to help the city successfully conquer the second wave of the pandemic. They have rallied for funds, where corporates have collaborated, and individuals have sold personal assets and emptied their savings - raising crores of rupees to help buy medicines, ventilators, food, and clinic shelters. They have created frameworks and processes to respond to SOSs in minimum wait time, both online and oﬄine. They have rushed people to hospitals in converted ambulances, adopted the elderly in 24x7 care, counselled across borders, donated plasma over and over again and even provided basic utilities including food, ration-kits and even shoes. They have even broken gender and religion stereotypes by cremating the deceased and sanitizing their homes.