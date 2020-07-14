Abhishek Bachchan to feature on IVM podcast’s 50th celebratory episode of football shootball as a guest

Talking about his debut on the podcast, Abhishek Bachchan said “I have one big regret about this podcast and that is not doing it sooner! Some of my earliest memories are of my father sitting in front of the television and watching the match where it was cricket, tennis or football and that’s where my love for sports emerged from. Sports beyond cricket is not so popular in India and we need more content like this, I know I enjoyed it and I’m sure other sports fans would too.”