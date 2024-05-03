ABP COTT Roundtable unveils insights into India's booming OTT landscape

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The roundtable was held at Taj Lands End, Mumbai, and featured industry leaders discussing India's OTT future.
Moderated by Pankaj Krishna, founder & CEO of Chrome DM, Bharat Dabholkar, actor and advertising professional, Vibha Kaul Bhat, associate VP at ABP Network, Siddharth Kumar Tewary, television producer and director, and Ravi Jain, senior producer at ABP News, the sessions offered insights into the evolving OTT landscape.
Featuring a panel of personalities from the entertainment industry & brands, including Ashnoor Kaur (actor and influencer), Akshay Oberoi (actor), Shruti Sinha (TV personality), Snehil Dixit Mehra aka BCAunty (actor and influencer), Nidhi Bisht (actor), Rajeev Masand (COO, Dharma Cornerstone Agency), Shantanu Maheshwari (actor and dancer), Naila Grewal (actor), Palki Malhotra (producer and director), Sunny Hinduja (actor), Gulshan Devaiah (actor), Preeti Simoes (content creator), Tushar Hiranandani (film writer and director), Ashish Kaul (media analyst), Akshay Vyas (senior media manager, VINI Cosmetics), and Siddhartha Roy (CEO, Hungama Digital), the event provided a platform for discussions and engaging dialogues.
Amidst the stimulating conversations, attendees were presented with compelling data insights by Chrome OTT (COTT), offering a comprehensive overview of India's burgeoning OTT ecosystem. According to the latest statistics, India's total OTT users have surged to an impressive 504 million, with a population of 1440 million and 888 million internet users, resulting in an OTT penetration of 56.76%.
The data further revealed a steady growth in unique users, reaching 504 million in January 2024, up from 392 million in January 2020. Additionally, the number of subscribers for AVOD and SVOD platforms continues to rise, with projections indicating a significant uptick in the coming years.
Top OTT platforms such as Disney+ Hotstar, JioCinema, ZEE5, Sony LIV, Netflix, and Prime Video continue to dominate the market, attracting millions of unique viewers across mobiles/desktops and connected TVs. The data also highlighted gender composition and average watch times across various platforms, offering valuable insights for industry stakeholders.
The data revealed the following top 5 platforms along with their unique viewers and percentage of revenue share across all platforms:
These statistics underscore the dynamic nature of India's OTT landscape, with each platform making significant strides in content consumption and revenue generation. As the industry continues to evolve, platforms are actively vying for viewer engagement and loyalty, driving innovation and competition in the digital entertainment space.
As the OTT industry continues to witness exponential growth, events like the ABP COTT Roundtable serve as crucial forums for collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and strategic planning. With technology and data analytics driving innovation and growth, the future of India's OTT landscape looks promising.
afaqs! received this information in a press release.