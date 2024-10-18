ABP Digital marks Durga Puja with new Campaigns and fresh initiatives

ABP Digital, associated with Anandabazar Patrika and The Telegraph, reaches over 15 million readers and 10 million social media followers. For Durga Puja 2024, it combines digital content with on-ground initiatives to engage its audience.

Central to ABP Digital’s Puja coverage is Ananda Utsav, a digital platform offering a rich mix of content, from fashion trends to food recommendations and cultural insights. Months before the festival, viewers tuned into Ananda Utsav for guides on pandals, must-visit food spots, and festive tips.

Ananda Utsav attracted major brands like ENO Chewy Bites (food partner), Nihar Naturals (style partner), Raymonds, and Techno India University, strengthening its reach and relevance.

Preceding the festival, ABP Digital’s Agomonir Adda celebrity chat show, sponsored by Prabhuji, featured prominent personalities discussing their Durga Puja memories. EIILM partnered as the presenting sponsor, with Prabhuji providing snacks during the adda sessions.

ABP Digital strengthened community bonds through competitions like Abasoner Sinhasone and Sera Sarbojonin, which celebrated Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and community pujas. The Sera Sarbojonin contest, sponsored by Cadbury Celebrations, highlighted the best 200 Durga Puja pandals, fostering unity and creativity within communities. Cadbury also hosted vibrant pop-up zones featuring traditional activities like dhunuchi nach and sindur khela, with celebrity participation enhancing the festive spirit.

Various brands integrated their campaigns with ABP Digital’s initiatives, Cadbury Celebrations Utsaber Mishtimukh where celebrities expressed gratitude to special individuals in their lives, giving them Cadbury Celebrations. Partnering with influencers and celebrities, Nihar Naturals celebrated the beauty of Durga Puja, culminating in a celebrity meet-and-greet event for contest winners. ABP Digital partnered with ENO for a citywide campaign, featuring branded gates, banners, and stalls at community pandals, generating buzz for the new product.

Dollar launched the Abasoner BIGBOSS competition, recognising exceptional RWA leaders for their community contributions. The top 3 leaders were awarded, inspiring other communities to strive for excellence. Doctors’ Choice sponsored the Pujor Sera Bhog contest, which celebrated the best bhog preparations across RWAs in Kolkata. This culinary showcase added a delicious element to the festival, with renowned personalities serving as judges.

ABP Digital collaborated with Snap-E, an eco-friendly app cab service, to promote sustainable transportation during Puja. Senco Gold and Diamonds organised captivating flash mobs in major puja zones, drawing attention to their brand and spreading festive cheer. Raymonds celebrated Puja fashion through a comprehensive advertising campaign, while Shreehari offered exclusive vouchers to RWA members, promoting its jewellery collection.

ABP Digital’s Durga Puja campaigns blended tradition with modernity, creating an engaging experience.