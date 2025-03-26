ABP Digital’s Holi Initiative - A reminder of unbiased news

As West Bengal prepares for the 2026 Assembly Elections, the digital space is bracing for an inevitable surge of fake news and politically influenced narratives. In a time when even trusted news sources can fall prey to external agendas, ABP Digital took a bold and creative stand to remind its readers of one core truth: its news remains untouched by political colours.

To bring this message alive, Anandabazar.com unveiled a unique digital experience on Holi—a festival known for vibrant colours and celebration. On that day, the entire website—from the homepage to every article page—was wrapped in a symbolic plastic cover.

Saffron, green, and red—colours often linked to political affiliations in West Bengal—appeared on top of this transparent wrapper. But they never touched the news itself. The plastic layer became a metaphor for authenticity, safeguarding journalism from political bias and interference.

Above the wrapper, a striking message stood out: 'Let colours touch your heart, not the news'

This creative initiative struck a chord with readers, reinforcing the credibility and integrity of Anandabazar.com. The campaign was widely appreciated and touched over 1 million hearts, reminding Bengal that while Holi is for colours, the news must remain clear and untainted.

(We got this information in a press release.)