ABP Group launches Centennial Celebration Campaign

Elaborating on the campaign and the new commemorative logo, Dhruba Mukherjee, CEO – ABP Pvt Ltd, stated: “ABP Group’s centenary logo represented by the question mark emanates from the fact that curiosity makes everything in life interesting. While many forces illuminate ABP’s influence, an unflinching sense of curiosity permeates all the rest. As a result, more than being the sixth sense, this is probably the first for us – an inquisitive gene that drives the primal human need to know more. We believe this iconic logo will best represent our brand identity across media, across different decades, and geographies. With that trust, we chose our centenary year for this excellent occasion to express and capture it once and for all.”