ABP Majha brings special programming for ‘Bappa Majha’

As the country gears up for a safe celebration for Ganesh Utsav amid the pandemic, ABP Majha is committed to add more zing to the festivities with their flagship property ‘Bappa Majha.’
After launching a heartfelt campaign & donation drive in collaboration with UNICEF, ABP Majha is all set to keep the viewers engaged through special programming and a unique virtual engagement initiative – Bappa Maze Game.
This year, ABP Majha is broadcasting 1,350+ minutes of content including Live Artis and extensive coverage of Ganapati celebrations. The channel has partnered with famous pandals across Maharashtra, such as Siddhivinayak Temple & Dagdusheth Ganapati, to bring the essence of festivities, to the viewers’ TV screen.
Known for beaming exceptional content during festive season, ABP Majha had also surpassed all channels in terms of viewership last year within the Marathi News genre on the day of Ganpati immersion. (Source: Period: 12thSept 2019, TB: 02:00-26:00, Market: Mah/Goa, TG: 15+ ABC). This year, too, the channel is committed to shine on top, with a comprehensive line-up of shows including Bappa Tumchya Ghari - A celebrity-engagement show, which will bring alive the celebrations of Ganapati directly from the homes of various eminent personalities; Bappa Majha – A show which will include a Ganapati News Bulletin and Ashtavinayak Yatra, covering the eight ancient holy temples of Ganesh with celebrities Sachin & Supriya; ABP Majha Pooja – An everyday show which will air the celebrations straight from ABP Majha’s office to forge a special bond with the viewers; and Majha Vighnaharta – An award show to felicitate ‘humans for humanity’, who have positively contributed towards the betterment of their communities.
Lastly, to elevate the engagement quotient even further, ABP Majha will be hosting a Gharghuti Ganapati Contest, wherein the viewers will be asked to send pictures of their Ganapati & Ganapati celebrations. Out of the submissions, 10 best entries will be shown on-air and provided with a gift certificate.
On the virtual engagement front, ABP Majha has launched an innovative game called ‘Bappa Maze’, which is based on the idea that Lord Ganesha is our Vighnaharta and through the game, we, as players, can remove the obstacles that come in the way of Lord Ganesha by completing the maze. The game will be hosted on the Bappa Majha Microsite. At various places in the game, users will get a chance to gather ladoos and other items in order to win bonus points. The game will have multiple difficulty levels available for players, such as complex maze designs.
Finally, players with minimum time and maximum points will win the game. What’s more is that, Weekly Top 10 Winners on the Leaderboard of the game will be declared on the Bappa Majha Show at 6:30 pm from 22nd Aug to 1st Sept, 2020.
On these innovative initiatives, Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network said, “We are excited to be ringing in the festive season with such a power-packed, extensive line up of programmes. Right now, the home-bound Indians have a high appetite for innovative content and our only objective is to fulfil their needs. Festivals are all about vibrancy and ebullience, and during this time, we want to uplift the spirits of our viewers. We hope our initiatives will lighten up their festivities, even amid the pandemic.”
