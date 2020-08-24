ABP Majha brings special programming for ‘Bappa Majha’

Known for beaming exceptional content during festive season, ABP Majha had also surpassed all channels in terms of viewership last year within the Marathi News genre on the day of Ganpati immersion. (Source: Period: 12thSept 2019, TB: 02:00-26:00, Market: Mah/Goa, TG: 15+ ABC). This year, too, the channel is committed to shine on top, with a comprehensive line-up of shows including Bappa Tumchya Ghari - A celebrity-engagement show, which will bring alive the celebrations of Ganapati directly from the homes of various eminent personalities; Bappa Majha – A show which will include a Ganapati News Bulletin and Ashtavinayak Yatra, covering the eight ancient holy temples of Ganesh with celebrities Sachin & Supriya; ABP Majha Pooja – An everyday show which will air the celebrations straight from ABP Majha’s office to forge a special bond with the viewers; and Majha Vighnaharta – An award show to felicitate ‘humans for humanity’, who have positively contributed towards the betterment of their communities.