ABP Majha concludes its first ever ‘Education E-Conclave: Majha Shikshan Parishad’

Known for its ingenious programming & socially-responsible initiatives, India’s leading Marathi News Channel, ABP Majha, concluded its first ever ‘Education E-Conclave’, Majha Shikshan Parishad on 18th May, 2020. ABP Majha took an inventive route to bring together various eminent personalities in the realm of education, at one platform, to deliberate on the ongoing issues & concerns about the continuity & augmentation of educational operations.
The knowledge-sharing platform saw a diverse line-up of speakers to address the queries & concerns flooding people’s minds, pertaining to education amid COVID-19. The Education E-Conclave was marked by the virtual presence of Vinod Tawde (Former state education minister), Dr. Sameer Dalwai (Psychiatrist), Bhausaheb Chaskar (Teacher, Active Teacher's forum Maharashtra), Mrs. Meera Korde (Chairperson of Saraswati School), and Mr. Sunil Choudhary (Parent Association Head).
Addressing the air of change in the education system of India, the conclave focused on answering various pertinent questions with regard to the 10th & 12th examinations, pending university examinations, entrance admissions, and integrating virtual learning in the curriculum and pedagogy of educational institutions, along with the technological & infrastructural challenges associated with e-learning.
The speakers at the conclave highlighted on the significance of ‘life-skills’ as part of the school curriculum, especially at a critical time like this. They suggested going beyond the syllabus & the traditional model of learning towards a more holistic development of students. The conclave also threw light on the digital divide that exists in our society, especially in Maharashtra, wherein 80 percent of students lack the connections or hardware to learn remotely.
A great deal of emphasis was paid on bolstering physical & mental health of children during these tumultuous times to deal with the challenges precipitated by the pandemic.
Elaborating on the e-conclave, Avinash Pandey, CEO – ABP News Network, said, “We are proud to be initiating a virtual version of our education conclave ‘Majha Shikshan Parishad.’ During this time of crisis, it is pertinent for us to capture the lingering questions about education, as teachers & students are physically or demographically separated, constantly looking for a solution to ensure an uninterrupted flow of education. The lockdown has significantly altered the traditional modes of learning and our aim through this conclave was to instil confidence among the students & educators of the country to rise above the challenges of this situation.”
