ABP Network partners with RHA India to serve 30 million meals

Speaking on the occasion, Avinash Pandey, CEO – ABP Network said: “Due to the varied ramifications of COVID-19, hunger has tightened its grip worldwide. These times remind us that nothing is more meaningful than serving society. As a responsible network, we cherish our duty towards society and stand committed to dedicating ourselves in the nation’s service in every way. We are supporting this initiative to spread compassion during this challenging period. I hope more individuals and institutions join our cause.”