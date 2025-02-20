ABP Network to host fourth edition of Ideas of India summit in Mumbai

ABP Network, a multi-language news network, is set to host the fourth edition of its flagship event, the ABP Network’s Ideas of India 2025. The summit is scheduled for February 21 and 22, 2025, in Mumbai.

ABP Network’s Ideas of India 2025 summit, themed “Humanity’s Next Frontier”, will bring together experts and leaders to discuss India’s role in global affairs. The event will focus on science, AI, the economy, and culture, examining how India can use its demographic and socio-economic strengths. It will also feature speakers from key sectors to outline future strategies.

ABP Network’s Ideas of India 2025 will feature speakers from various fields. Gaur Gopal Das will discuss spiritual evolution, while Pico Iyer will speak on travel and literature. Ustad Taufiq Qureshi and Bickram Ghosh will focus on music and percussion. Experts in science and technology, including Nobel laureate Dr. Venki Ramakrishnan, Dr. Pratima Murthy (NIMHANS), Dr. Goutam Chattopadhyay (NASA-JPL, Caltech), and Dr. Manish Gupta (Google DeepMind), will discuss advancements in scientific research.

ABP Network’s Ideas of India 2025 will feature speakers from various fields, including Ambassador Kurt Volker (former U.S. special representative for Ukraine Negotiations), Dr. Shashi Tharoor (author and politician), Shashwat Goenka (vice chairman, RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group), and Geetanjali Vikram Kirloskar (chairperson and MD, Kirloskar Systems).

Other speakers include actor Bhumi Pednekar, musician Ricky Kej, chess champion Viswanathan Anand, badminton player Prakash Padukone, tennis player Leander Paes, billiards champion Geet Sethi, chef Ranveer Brar, actors Shabana Azmi and Amol Palekar, social activist Dr. Bezwada Wilson, politician Sachin Pilot, RSS leader Arun Kumar, educator Khan Sir, and Paani Foundation CEO Satyajit Bhatkal.

The speakers will discuss key topics, including culture, social issues, AI, science and technology, politics, governance, environmental sustainability, business, entrepreneurship, sports, and innovation. The summit aims to foster discussions and solutions for India’s role in global advancements.

The past three editions of ABP Network’s Ideas of India have featured discussions from experts across various fields. This year, the summit will focus on spiritual, scientific, socio-economic, and cultural developments that will shape the next decade as India moves toward Viksit Bharat 2047. The fourth edition will continue with sessions and speakers addressing key global challenges and advancements.

The summit will live-stream on February 21-22, 2025, from 9:45 AM onwards across all digital platforms of the ABP Network.

afaqs! received this information in a press release.