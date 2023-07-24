Absolut X HUEMN celebrating Diversity

The collaboration represents a powerful union between two brands that embrace progressiveness, inclusivity, and the celebration of diverse narratives.
Absolut, a trailblazing brand with a strong creative legacy, is thrilled to announce its collaboration with HUEMN, the revolutionary streetwear label. This collaboration represents a powerful union between two brands that embrace progressiveness, inclusivity, and the celebration of diverse narratives. It reflects Absolut’s belief in meaningful partnerships to create better together, to create a more open world. Absolut has always been at the forefront of cultural conversations, championing initiatives that support a colorless world by breaking barriers and celebrating differences. HUEMN, known for its fearless approach to storytelling and imagery, goes beyond conventional boundaries by blurring the gender binary, highlighting diverse narratives, and fostering an inclusive environment that empowers individuals to express themselves authentically. With this collaboration, Absolut further solidifies its position as a vanguard brand that drives change and shapes the zeitgeist.
Together, they’ve created a collection featuring an iconic print crafted in a hand drawn style, it celebrates the power of self-expression and inclusivity. The design encapsulates the notion of 8 billion unique flavours, symbolizing the diverse tastes and idiosyncrasies of the 8 billion individuals on Earth and embracing the magic that happens when all these flavours come together.
Pulkith Modi, head of marketing- International Brands, Pernod Ricard India, said, “Absolut has always believed in a world without biases and has a legacy of working with pop culture to encourage different forms of creative expression. We are glad to collaborate with HUEMN to offer a collection that cultivates a spirit of inclusivity and diversity, fostering values that lie at the core of our brand’s principles.”
Pranav Misra, co-founder & CEO, Huemn, said “The collaboration between Absolut and HUEMN is a celebration of creative expression and the power of inclusivity. The collection will showcase innovative designs that challenge norms, inspire self-expression, and ignite conversations about the rich tapestry of human existence.”