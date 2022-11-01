Access Founding Fuel’s premium stories with Fewcents

Fewcents will allow digital publishers to effortlessly collect small payments from global audiences.
Founding Fuel Publishing has announced a new partnership with Fewcents that will bring premium content without the hassles of buying an expensive subscription bundle.
Fewcents will allow digital publishers to effortlessly collect small payments from global audiences. This allows publishers to focus on producing the ﬁnest, award-winning multimedia journalism.
Is Founding Fuel going behind a paywall?
Only for a select set of premium stories and eventually for all our signature specials like Masterclasses.
Since its inception in 2015, Founding Fuel has offered free access to all its premium content, without any of the restrictions of an online subscription model. Founding Fuel accepts smaller micropayments for a select set of individual stories and this partnership with Fewcents will give subscribers more choice and flexibility–and make it easier for the publishers to sustain the quality of stories.
“This way, you needn’t worry about plonking down money for expensive subscription bundles for a period of time. You pay a small amount only for stories that you like,” said Indrajit Gupta, co-founder and director, Founding Fuel.
For as little as Rs 250, you could read NS Ramnath’s deeply researched story on Sridhar Vembu’s entrepreneurial journey at Zoho or Indrajit Gupta’s exclusive inside story on the NDTV-Adani takeover, watch our scintillating Masterclass on Making Sense of Xi Jinping’s China, listen to Reliance Retail (grocery) CEO Damodar Mall as he talks about Retail Reset: Lockdown lessons from Reliance Retail, read Charles Assisi’s incisive–but scary–story on why organisations are resorting to employee monitoring in Covid times, or Sveta Basraon’s engaging travelogue on Landour.
"The partnership between Founding Fuel and Fewcents democratises access to high quality content by allowing users to pay only for what they want to consume, while ensuring that Founding Fuel has a sustainable model to continue producing great content,” said Dushyant Khare, co-founder, Fewcents.
Over the past seven years, an amazing array of fine minds—leaders from the world of business, academia, policy, entrepreneurship and the social sector—have contributed deep insights through signed articles (like this seminal essay by Arun Maira on Who do economists serve, really?) and Haresh Chawla’s column on Trendspotting 2021: Inside India’s Digital Reset, podcasts (Lulu Raghavan on the art of the hustle or Making sense of the 10-minute delivery phenomenon with BigBasket's CEO Hari Menon) and also participated in many conversations.