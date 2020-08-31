‘Ace2Three’ transforms the online rummy experience with a brand new identity as ‘A23’

Speaking on the launch of A23, the brand identity for popular skill-based online rummy platform, Deepak Gullapalli, CEO – Head Digital Works said:

“Ever since A23’s launch 15 years ago, the brand has been a pioneer in innovation and setting trends for the entire gaming industry. The platform has consistently delivered the best-in-class online rummy experience and has grown exponentially with a registered user base of over 16 million. After several years of our competition following suit in terms of the changes we made to the game and ecosystem, we felt it was time to give our ardent gamers a more contemporary feel of the game. With a new identity, design and user experience, and some exciting new features, A23 not only improves the convenience of the user, but accelerates the excitement of all rummy enthusiasts while playing the game.”