Achchi Bhookh Quiz turns nutrition learning into a family activity

LupinLife Aptivate, in association with Slurrp, held the fourth edition of the Achchi Bhookh Quiz in Mumbai, bringing together parents and children to engage with food, nutrition and healthy eating habits through a competitive quiz format.

The initiative culminated in a national finale in Mumbai after regional rounds held across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The final round featured 24 parent–child teams selected from more than 35,000 online registrations across India.

Designed for students from Classes 1 to 6, the quiz focused on food literacy, covering topics such as balanced diets, nutritional value of foods, common diet myths and everyday eating habits.

The Achchi Bhookh School Foodie Quiz has previously been recognised by the Asia Book of Records and the India Book of Records as the largest food quiz of its kind. This edition also included over 150 nutrition workshops conducted nationwide for families.

The national finals were conducted with HT Labs co-founder and CEO Avinash Mudaliar acting as quizmaster. The winners were Sana Roshith and her father Roshith Mohan from Thrissur, followed by Anant Pradyumna Srikant and his father P. Srikant from Chennai as first runners-up. Teertha Garimella and her mother Pragati Garimella from Hyderabad finished as second runners-up.

Speaking at the finale, Avinash Mudaliar, co-founder and CEO of Slurrp and HT Labs, said: “At Slurrp, we believe that building a strong foundation of nutrition knowledge starts at home and extends to the community. The caliber of talent this year was truly outstanding, with young minds from across the nation offering unique regional insights and a sincere passion for culinary education. These students demonstrated an awareness that stretched past simple rote learning.”

Anil V Kaushal, business head, LupinLife, said: “It’s been a joy to see how this quiz brings the magic of learning and healthy eating to life. The enthusiasm from every child and parent has been nothing short of infectious, creating a ripple effect of positive growth within the home. Seeing these young 'stars' grow in confidence and understanding is exactly why we do what we do.”

Alongside the quiz, LupinLife introduced Nutribot, a WhatsApp-based nutrition assistant aimed at helping parents address children’s dietary questions. The tool provides responses related to meal planning, nutrition basics and age-specific dietary needs.

The programme concluded with participants taking a pledge to adopt healthier lifestyle habits, reflecting the growing interest among families in understanding food choices and nutrition through interactive formats.



(afaqs! got this information in a press release)