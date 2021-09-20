ACKO takes on the role of official insurance partner for Sunrisers Hyderabad

As part of this collaboration, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) team, which enjoys a growing fan base across the country, will sport the ACKO logo.
Purely digital insurer ACKOInsurance announced its partnership with Sunrisers Hyderabad team for the latest installment of the nation’s most popular cricketing league. This association, which comes just as the nation gears up for the widely anticipated return of the tournament, has expanded their partnership portfolio by adding to existing successful collaborations with the Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.
ACKO has joined hands with the teams to take on the role of their official insurance partner. As part of this collaboration, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) team, which enjoys a growing fan base across the country, will sport the ACKO logo; the same will be visible on the leading side of the cap and helmet of SRH players.
The association with the teams will be amplified with a 360-degree campaign across television, digital and social media platforms in the weeks to follow. ACKO has also planned a series of activations across platforms for engaging with the audience and driving brand recall. This includes an online contest called ACKO Insurer of the Match on days when the MI/DC/SRH teams are playing, giving the audience a chance to win an opportunity to win exciting merchandise.
Commenting on the partnership, Ashish Mishra, executive vice president - marketing, ACKO General Insurance, said, “We are pleased to be associated with Sunrisers Hyderabad, a team with tremendous appeal and a large loyal fan base. With this association we aim to introduce the ACKO brand to audiences of Hyderabad and cater to their protection and car insurance needs.”
Commenting on the partnership, Shanmugham, CEO, Sunrisers Hyderabad, said, “We are very excited to partner ACKO Insurance for the forthcoming season of the Indian Premier League. ACKO is an eminent brand and we see an incredibly strong alignment with them. With our partnership, we look forward to creating great cricket moments for fans and putting up a solid show like every year.”
