ACKO's new marketing campaign highlights its superfast claim approval process

Conceptualized by ‘Papers and Playground’, the creative execution uses humour to illustrate various everyday life situations that people in India encounter and that take an indefinite amount of time to resolve. The ad-film conveys that in many uncertain situations people have become accustomed to hearing the colloquial Indian phrase ‘Time lagega’ and have resigned themselves to accepting the fact that it will take time for things to happen. However, the narrative changes when a man reaches out to ACKO for an insurance claim and is pleasantly surprised to be assured that ‘Time nahi lagega’, a statement that is in sharp contrast to what he expects to hear. The man’s claim settlement is approved immediately after he calls ACKO.